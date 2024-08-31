Coal Secy Amrit Lal Meena sent back to cadre state, tipped to be Bihar chief secretary

New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) Coal Secretary Amrit Lal Meena has been repatriated to his cadre state of Bihar, where he is likely to be appointed as the new chief secretary, officials said on Saturday.

Meena is a 1989-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved Meena's repatriation to his parent cadre on the request of the Bihar government, said a personnel ministry order dated August 30.

Meena was appointed coal secretary in October 2022.

An official said Meena was likely to be appointed as the new chief secretary of Bihar. PTI AKV SZM