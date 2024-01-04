Coal trader shot dead in Ranchi

Ranchi, Jan 4 (PTI) A coal trader was shot dead in Ranchi on Thursday morning, police said.

Abhishek Srivastava, 45, was travelling in an SUV when a car stopped near his vehicle and armed men fired at him, they said.

The incident happened near Asthapuram around 10.45 am, they added.

Srivastava was admitted to a private hospital where he died during treatment, Ratu police station in-charge Swapan Kumar Mahatha told PTI.

He said that a search was underway to nab the men behind the murder.

"Family members are being interrogated to find the exact cause of the incident," he added.

Eye-witnesses said that five armed men fired at least 11 rounds, targeting Srivastava. PTI SAN SAN SOM