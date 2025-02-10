Coarse grains are storehouse of nutrients: NHM official

Dehradun, Feb 10 (PTI) Uttarakhand National Health Mission (NHM) Director Swati S Bhadoria on Monday said coarse grains are a storehouse of nutrients whose consumption can reduce the risk of heart diseases and diabetes.

Addressing a workshop at Uttarakhand Ayurveda University on the impact of coarse grains, environment and lifestyle in the prevention of non-communicable diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure, she said coarse grains can play an important role in the prevention of lifestyle diseases that are increasing rapidly.

Coarse grains are not only healthy due to being rich in nutrients, but they also protect us from many diseases.

Padma Shri Dr Khadar Vali from Mysore, known as the “Millet Man of India”, who was invited to address the workshop as the keynote speaker dwelt at the health benefits of millets or coarse grains and underlined the need for adopting a simple lifestyle by including them in one's daily diet to prevent serious diseases.

"Sri Dhanya (coarse grains) is an integral part of Indian culture and agricultural tradition. It not only nourishes our body but also helps in preventing diseases and maintaining health. If your food is good then there is no need for medicine, but if the food is bad then medicine has no effect. In such a situation, if you want to avoid disease, then include millets in your diet," Vali said.

He explained in detail his research on coarse grains and their benefits.

He also emphasized on the solution of lifestyle diseases like diabetes, heart disease and obesity through the consumption of millets.

Country head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Bhupendra Kaur Aulakh, while speaking as the chief guest at the workshop said it is necessary to make proper changes in the daily routine and include coarse grains in the daily diet.