COAS Dwivedi visits Chetak Corps at Bathinda Military station

Bathinda, Aug 14 (PTI) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday visited the Chetak Corps at the Bathinda Military Station and the iconic Nagi War Memorial at Sriganganagar, officials said.

During his visit, Gen Dwivedi was briefed by the general officer commanding, Chetak Corps, on the operational readiness of the units and the formations deployed in the sector, the prevailing security situation, training activities, and operational logistics, an official release said.

General Dwivedi then laid a wreath at the Nagi War Memorial, paying homage to the bravehearts who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

He commended the seamless synergy between the Indian Army and the Border Security Force (BSF) in ensuring robust border management for national security, the release said.

Gen Dwivedi appreciated the high degree of commitment and professionalism displayed by all ranks and emphasised the need for operational readiness and realistic training for successful execution of the mandated tasks.

During his visit, the COAS also interacted with force veterans, prominent citizens, and citizen warriors who actively participated in the historic Battle of Nagi in 1971.

He acknowledged their role in safeguarding the nation's frontiers and reaffirming the enduring military-civil bond.

General Dwivedi also felicitated four distinguished veterans -- Colonel Satpal Rai Gabba (retd), Lieutenant Colonel Jagjit Singh Maan (retd), Craftsman Banwari Lal Swami (retd), and Subedar Major Sis Ram (retd) - for their immense contributions towards the armed forces, conservation of nature, and nation-building.

The visit reflected the Army's unwavering resolve to safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the nation, while upholding the legacy of courage, commitment, and sacrifice that defines the ethos and virtues of the Indian armed forces, the release said.