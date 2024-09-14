COAS praises outstanding achievements of paralympic athletes from army in Para Games

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi interacted with paralympic athletes from the force who had participated in the Paralympic Games in Paris, and praised their outstanding achievements and steadfast determination, officials said on Friday.

The interaction took place at the Army House here.

The Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) interacted with Indian Army's paralympic athletes who had participated in the Paralympic Games, Paris 2024, providing them with a significant motivational boost.

During this inspiring engagement, he "praised their outstanding achievements and steadfast determination, reflecting the Army's immense pride in their successes," a senior official said.

These paralympic inlcuded Subedar Soman Rana (shotput), Subedar K Narayana (rowing), Naib Subedar Hokato Sema (shotput), who clinched a bronze medal; Naib Subedar Amir Ahmad Bhat (shooting). Also, Simran Sharma, wife of Naik Gajender Singh, was honoured for her bronze medal win in the 200m athletics event, he said.

The Indian Army said it has consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to the well-being and rehabilitation of its personnel, particularly those who have sustained injuries in the line of duty.

"This commitment is evident in the extensive network of support systems established by the Army, including the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centres at Pune, Mohali, and various regional locations, the Spinal Cord Injury Centre at Military Hospital, Kirkee, the Artificial Limb Centre, and Queen Mary’s Technical Institute, Pune," it said.

These institutions provide comprehensive care, training, and rehabilitation, ensuring that injured soldiers receive the best possible support. Through these initiatives, the army fosters resilience, adaptability, and a renewed sense of purpose, enabling disabled soldiers to reintegrate into society and continue contributing meaningfully to the nation, the Army said.

The tally of seven medals at the 4th Asian Para Games stands testimony, not only to the spirit of these specially-abled soldiers but also of the Indian Army's commitment in providing them opportunities to excel. For the first time ever, one athlete from the Army Paralympic Node won a medal at the Paralympic Games Paris 2024, it said. PTI KND NB NB