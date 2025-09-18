COAS seeks faster land acquisition, more youth enlistment in Arunachal

Itanagar, Sep 18 (PTI) Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday stressed the need for expediting land acquisition in Arunachal Pradesh to ensure the timely execution of essential defence infrastructure projects.

Gen Dwivedi, who called on state Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) at Raj Bhavan here, during his meeting, also called for the establishment of Zilla Sainik Boards in the state to provide vital support to ex-servicemen and their families.

The COAS expressed concern over the relatively low participation of Arunachali youth in the armed forces. He urged for more awareness and guidance to encourage young people from the state to pursue careers in defence services, a Raj Bhavan statement said.

Responding to the COAS's concerns, Parnaik emphasised a collaborative, people-centric approach to implementing the Vibrant Village Programme.

He said the success of the initiative hinges on the joint efforts of the government, local communities, and security forces.

The governor lauded the Army's engagement with border residents, observing that its strong presence and community connect can transform remote villages into centres of growth, opportunity, and national pride.

He also conveyed appreciation for the Army units serving in the northeastern state, highlighting their contributions through pre-recruitment training for local youth, support for admissions to Sainik Schools, and Sadbhavana projects that nurture discipline and self-reliance.

Parnaik commended the Army's professionalism, operational preparedness, and humanitarian initiatives, noting its consistent support to the people of the state alongside its core security duties. PTI UPL UPL RG