Coast Guard apprehends 2 Bangladeshi fishing vessels

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard on Tuesday said it apprehended two Bangladeshi trawlers along with 78 fishermen engaged in "unauthorised" fishing within Indian waters.

Advertisment

The vessels were identified as "FV Laila-2" and "FV Meghna-5", it said.

"In a significant operation aimed at safeguarding maritime security, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) apprehended two Bangladeshi fishing trawlers along with 78 fishermen engaged in fishing within Indian waters," the ICG said.

It said the operation was carried out on Monday.

Advertisment

"The Indian Coast Guard Ship, whilst on patrol along IMBL (international maritime boundary line) identified suspicious activity within the Indian Maritime Zone," the ICG said in a statement.

"The ICG ship intercepted two Bangladesh fishing trawlers engaged in unauthorized fishing activities," it said.

The trawlers were inspected at sea and subsequently booked under Maritime Zones of India Act, 1981, it added.

Advertisment

"Both vessels were escorted to Paradip for further investigation. The operation underscores the ICG's efforts in maintaining maritime safety, sharp vigilance and swift response to prevent unauthorized incursions/illegal activities at sea," the ICG said. PTI MPB KVK KVK