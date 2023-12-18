Coast Guard augments assets to support TN govt in relief initiatives

Chennai, Dec 18 (PTI) The Coast Guard's six disaster relief teams have been deployed for rescue and relief operations, authorities said here on Monday.

Consequent to the closure of Thoothukudi airport, the Coast Guard is augmenting its assets in the area by positioning a fixed wing Dornier aircraft and an ALH helicopter at Madurai to support rescue and relief efforts in flood affected areas, including transportation of key NDRF personnel from Chennai, a Defence release said.

Presently, mobile communication network facilities are not available at Thoothukudi.

A rescue diver team with paddle boats and Kayaks and one disaster relief team from the Coast Guard Station Mandapam have all been sent to Thoothukudi to assist rescue efforts.

Six disaster relief teams (DRTs) from the Coast Guard have been deployed for rescue and relief operations in coordination with district authorities.

Further, an Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) of the Coast Guard with an integral helicopter onboard has been deployed to monitor the situation in coastal areas of Thoothukudi and to respond to any eventuality at sea and shore locations.

Coast Guard district headquarters at Thoothukudi is maintaining close coordination with the administration of both Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts.

The Tamil Nadu government has sought the assistance of the Coast Guard for the rescue of stranded citizens and supply of relief materials such as food and medicine to the local population in the flood affected areas. PTI VGN KH