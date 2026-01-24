Coast Guard bike rally to mark 50th Raising Day reaches Chennai from Tuticorin, Vizag

Chennai, Jan 24 (PTI) A motorcycle expedition organised by the coast guard concluded in Chennai on Saturday. The five-day expedition began simultaneously from Tuticorin and Visakhapatnam to Chennai as part of its 50th Raising Day celebrations.

The rally, which covered around 1,500 km, was flagged off by Deputy Inspector General Rajesh Mittal, Commander, Coast Guard District Andhra Pradesh, from Visakhapatnam and by Vikas Nair, IRS, Commissioner of Customs, from Tuticorin, stated a press release from the Indian Coast Guard (ICG).

The route passed through key coastal spots including Kakinada, Vijayawada, Nizampatnam, Krishnapatnam, Mandapam, Karaikal and Puducherry, with 50 coast guard riders participating under Coast Guard Region (East), Chennai.

On arrival in Chennai, Inspector General D S Saini, Commander, Coast Guard Region East, received the riders in traditional military style and felicitated them for their dedication.

The expedition highlighted ICG's role as "Sentinels of the Sea" in protecting maritime interests and seafarers, including fishermen, while promoting maritime safety, environmental awareness and integration of coastal communities.

En route, community interaction programmes sensitised youth and fishermen on India's maritime heritage, ICG's national security contributions and support for initiatives like "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam", "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao" and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. PTI JR ADB