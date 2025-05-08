Coast Guard commander of Eastern Seaboard reviews preparedness at Haldia

Kolkata, May 8 (PTI) A two-day review of "holistic preparedness and readiness of assets" was undertaken by a senior Coast Guard official in West Bengal's Haldia, a statement said.

The preparedness was reviewed by Additional Director General Donny Michael, Coast Guard Commander, Eastern Seaboard, at Indian Coast Guard district headquarters (West Bengal) at Haldia till Thursday, it said.

During the visit, he reviewed the operational preparedness, progress of key infrastructure development initiatives, technical evaluation of operational maintenance facilities and training setup at Haldia, the ICG statement said.

Michael held an interactive session with officers and personnel, encouraging them to strive for excellence through dedication, perseverance and professionalism.

He emphasised more "priority on maritime security, critical ongoing projects, allied logistics support owing to the strategic location of Coast Guard district headquarters (West Bengal) and forward operating base at Frazerganj, considering its proximity of International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) with Bangladesh and sensitive Sunderbans." PTI AMR ACD