Coast Guard conducts Sagar Kavach exercise

Mumbai, May 23 (PTI) The Coast Guard has conducted Sagar Kavach, a two-day comprehensive coastal security exercise along the Maharashtra coast, involving all maritime security agencies, an official said on Thursday.

Personnel and assets of the Coast Guard, Navy, state administration, Marine Police, Fisheries, Customs, intelligence agencies, NCB, DRI, MMB, CISF and ports actively participated in the exercise, which began Wednesday, the official said in a release here.

The exercise was aimed to assess the efficacy and robustness of the coastal security mechanism and validate existing SOPs while dealing with asymmetric threat emanating from the sea, the release said.

A total of 19 ships/craft and 5 aircraft of Coast Guard and Navy, 47 boats from Coastal Police, 5 boats from Customs, 22 boats from MMB, and 8 boats from CISF were deployed at sea during the exercise.

Altogether 3,051 personnel of various stakeholders participated in the exercise. Enhanced security measures were instituted and extensive aerial surveillance undertaken by aircraft and helicopters. PTI VT VT