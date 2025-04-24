Coast Guard conducts search and rescue exercise off Karaikkal coast

Karaikkal, Apr 24 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard Regional Headquarters (East) organised a regional-level Search and Rescue Exercise on Thursday at Karaikkal, near Puducherry.

SAREX-25, conducted by ICGS Karraikal, simulated a major maritime distress scenario involving the ferry vessel HSC Shivgangai, which was transiting from Nagapattinam to Sri Lanka.

"The primary objective was to validate the efficiency of the regional Search and Rescue (SAR) mechanism and enhance inter-agency coordination among maritime stakeholders, showcasing a united and efficient response to maritime emergencies," a PIB (Defence) release said.

The event was attended by Soma Shekhar Appa Rao, District Collector of Karaikal, and T Aakash, District Collector of Nagapattinam.

The simulated scenario involved a fire breaking out onboard Shivgangai, resulting in multiple casualties and necessitating immediate mass rescue operations. The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) was promptly activated, and Indian Coast Guard assets were rapidly deployed. These included ICGS Shaurya, ICGS Ameya, ICGS Annie Besant, ICGS Rani Avantibai, interceptor boats, a Dornier aircraft, and a Chetak helicopter, along with support from local authorities, the release said.

Key agencies including the Indian Navy, district administrations of Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam (both Tamil Nadu) and Karaikal, Fire and Rescue Services, Customs, Port Authorities, and medical teams from local hospitals actively participated in the exercise.

Deputy Inspector General S S Dasila, TM, Commander of Coast Guard District Headquarters No.13, emphasized the critical importance of inter-agency coordination and the Indian Coast Guard's pivotal role in saving lives at sea, the release added. PTI SA SA ROH