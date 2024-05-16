Coast Guard detains 14 Sri Lankan fishermen, seize five boats for poaching

Chennai, May 16 (PTI) Fourteen Sri Lankan fishermen and their five boats were detained by the Coast Guard on Thursday off Tamil Nadu's coastline for illegal fishing in Indian waters, authorities said.

The officials onboard Coast Guard ship Rani Durgavati, on patrol near Palk Strait, noticed suspicious boats about 15 nautical miles away from Kodiakarai (Point Calimere) in coastal Tamil Nadu.

On inspection, it was found that all five boats were equipped with fishing gear and were actively engaged in fishing well inside Indian waters, a Defence statement here said.

The 14 Lankan nationals were taken into custody and their five boats were detained. The apprehended fishermen and their boats will be handed over to state police's Coastal Security Group for further legal action, the release added. PTI VGN ANE