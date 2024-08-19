Coast Guard DG Pal cremated with full military honours

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Director General of Indian Coast Guard Rakesh Pal was cremated with full military honours at the Brar Square in Delhi Cantonment on Monday, a day after he died of a cardiac arrest.

The top military brass paid their last respects to the departed soul.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tributes to Pal at his residence in New Delhi.

Pal, 59, died of a cardiac arrest in Chennai on Sunday.

The officer, who was to attend a Coast Guard event along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital (RGGH) after he complained of chest pain.

Under Pal's apex supervision, the Coast Guard carried out many major operations that included seizure of drugs and narcotic substances and gold worth crores of rupees.

In his distinguished career spanning over 34 years, the flag officer had held several key appointments on the sea and ashore. Prominent among them were Commander Coast Guard Region (North West), Deputy Director General (Policy and Plans) and Additional Director General at Coast Guard Headquarters in New Delhi.

He also held various prestigious staff assignments namely Director (Infra and Works) and Principal Director (Administration) at Coast Guard headquarters.

Pal was known for having a vast sea experience and commanded all class of Indian Coast Guard ships namely Samarth, Vijit, Sucheta Kriplani, Ahalyabai and C-03.

The officer also commanded two Coast Guard Base of forward area in Gujarat that is Okha and Vadinar. PTI MPB AS AS