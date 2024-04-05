Coast Guard DG visits Puducherry

Chennai, Apr 5 (PTI) Director General of the Indian Coast Guard, Rakesh Pal on Friday visited the ICG units in neighbouring Puducherry.

The official is on his maiden visit toTamil Nadu and Puducherry after taking over as Chief of Coast Guard, a Defence release here said.

He was received by DIG SS Dasila, the District Commander at Headquarters, Coast Guard District No. 13 (Puducherry).

ICG maintains multiple Interceptor Crafts (ICs) at Puducherry for close coast surveillance. Further, it has plans to base its Helicopter Squadron at Puducherry airport in the near future which will augment its operational capabilities manifold, the release said.

"Towards this, ICG is in the process of creating necessary infrastructure including a hangar at Puducherry airport for supporting air operations. Presently, Coast Guard undertakes frequent detached aircraft operations of its fixed wing Dornier aircraft, Chetak and ALH Helicopters from civil dispersal at Puducherry airport," it said.

Pal held a meeting with Coast Guard officers and interacted with other ranks and civilians. He also visited infrastructure projects such as Remote Operations Station (ROS) and the upcoming Coast Guard Air enclave in the union territory. PTI SA SA SDP