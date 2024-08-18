Coast Guard Director General Rakesh Pal dies

Chennai, Aug 18 (PTI) Indian Coast Guard Director General Rakesh Pal died at a government hospital here following a "cardiac arrest", Defence sources here said.

Pal, who was to attend an ICG event along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, was admitted to the state-run Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital (RGGH) earlier in the day after he complained of uneasiness, they said, without divulging details.

Singh, who also attended a Tamil Nadu government event to release a commemorative coin on late DMK President M Karunanidhi's birth centenary, rushed to the hospital to pay his respects on hearing of Pal's demise. PTI SA SA ANE