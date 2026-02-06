Coast Guard Eastern region gets new commander

Chennai, Feb 6 (PTI) Inspector General Yoginder Dhaka on Friday took over as the commander of the Coast Guard Eastern region, succeeding Inspector General Datwinder Singh Saini.

Saini, who has been the commander since September 2024, will proceed on permanent transfer to Coast Guard Headquarters, Delhi, as Deputy Director General of the Coast Guard Selection Board, a press release said.

It further said that Dhaka, a recipient of the Tatrakshak Medal for Gallantry, has served the organisation in various capacities with distinction for over three decades.

A ceremonial parade was held at the Coast Guard Air Station to mark the change of guard, it added.

According to the release, some of Dhaka’s key previous assignments include Director (Plans) and Joint Director (Officers) at the Coast Guard Headquarters, Delhi, as well as Chief Staff Officer (Operations) at the Coast Guard Regional Headquarters (North East). PTI VIJ SSK