Coast Guard evacuates critically injured man from fishing boat in Gulf of Khambat

New Delhi: Coast Guard has evacuated a critically injured man from an Indian fishing boat in the Gulf of Khambat, officials said on Thursday.

The fisherman was administered initial treatment by a medical team of the Coast Guard and later shifted to a government hospital in stable condition for further medical management, the defence ministry said in a statement "Indian Coast Guard Station Pipavav evacuated one critically injured patient, age 37 years, from an Indian Fishing Boat named Pushkar Raj, 50 km from the coast in Gulf of Khambat on April 3," it said.

On receipt of information, ICG interceptor boat C-409 on deployment was diverted by Maritime Rescue Sub Centre, Pipavav, it said.

"The interceptor boat on reaching the scene of action, established communication with the IFB, and it was intimated that the fisherman had sustained a fracture in his left foot and his ankle had parted. The patient was safely evacuated by the interceptor boat," the statement added.