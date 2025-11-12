Coast Guard evacuates injured fisherman from boat off Gujarat coast

Ahmedabad, Nov 12 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Wednesday said it rescued an injured fisherman from a boat off the Gujarat coast.

The maritime law enforcement agency said it coordinated a swift medical evacuation of the fisherman from an Indian Fishing Boat (IFB) about 38 nautical miles off Pipavav in Amreli district.

In a post on X, the ICG wrote, "Acting on a distress message received through Additional Director of Fisheries, Jafarabad, India Coast Guard's Marine Rescue Sub-Centre (MRSC), Pipavav coordinated a swift MedEvac from Indian Fishing Boat Ambaji, about 38 NM off Pipavav." ICG Ship C-419 was immediately diverted, and a fisherman with a fractured hand and facial injuries was rescued, said the maritime agency.

"After providing first aid onboard, the injured person was safely handed over to the fisheries authorities for further medical care. The prompt action ensured timely assistance and saved a precious life," the ICG added. PTI COR PD RSY