Coast Guard evacuates passenger with heart ailment from cruise liner, brings him to hospital in Panaji

Panaji, Dec 28 (PTI) The Coast Guard on Thursday successfully evacuated an Indian passenger from the Italian-flagged cruise liner Costa Serena approximately 80 nautical miles off the coast of Goa, an official said.

The ICG spokesperson said the cruise liner raised an alert at 3:20pm seeking medical assistance for a passenger with a heart related ailment on board.

"Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the ICG Maritime Rescue Sub Coordination Centre (MRSC) at Goa promptly launched and coordinated the operation. The cruise liner was directed to alter its course and proceed towards Goa for quick transfer of the patient to land-based medical facilities," he said.

"Simultaneously, an ICG Interceptor Boat C-158, which was already present in the area, was immediately pressed into action. The rendezvous between C-158 and Costa Serena took place approximately 30 nautical miles off Goa. With utmost care and expertise, C-158, assisted by the cruise ship's medical personnel, safely transferred the patient along with his wife and accompanying nurse," the official informed.

Maintaining maximum speed and priority status, C-158 entered Mormugao Port Authority by 8:30pm, after which the patient was immediately handed over to a waiting ambulance in stable condition for swift onward transfer to a specialized medical facility at Manipal Hospital in Panaji, the ICG spokesperson said. PTI RPS BNM BNM