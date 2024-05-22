Coast Guard gets new Dornier aircraft to enhance maritime security

Chennai, May 22 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard, eastern region, on Wednesday received two state-of-the-art Dornier 228 aircraft equipped with the latest avionics, boosting its maritime surveillance.

The aircraft that arrived here today were upgraded with latest equipment at the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, Transport Aircraft Division in Kanpur.

The latest range of aircraft comprises a five-blade propeller, glass cockpit, 12.7 mm AV Gun, and Satellite Communication systems among others.

The two aircraft received the traditional water cannon salute upon arrival.

This will significantly enhance the operational capabilities of the aircraft enabling critical roles, including Maritime Zones Patrol, Coastal Surveillance, Search and Rescue, in a more efficient manner, an official release said.

This indigenous upgrade is a testament to the Coast Guard's commitment to the Centre's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' campaign.

The Coast Guard Air station at Chennai maintains a fleet of aircraft and helicopters for seamless surveillance along the Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry coasts. PTI VIJ ROH