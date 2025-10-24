Coast Guard guides 985 fishing boats to safety ahead of cyclone in Bay of Bengal

Chennai, Oct 24 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard on Friday appealed to fishermen to return to the nearest harbour and said it has already shepherded 985 fishing boats from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry as a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclone.

To ensure the safety of seafarers and fishing communities, the Coast Guard’s Eastern Region has launched extensive outreach to those at sea.

"Indian Coast Guard ships and aircraft over the sea, along with radar stations along the coasts, are alerting fishermen to exercise caution and requesting fishing vessels to return to the nearest harbour at the earliest," a press release said.

All oil rig operators in the area have also been contacted and advised to remain alert to safeguard their assets.

Efforts using Coast Guard aircraft have been increased to sensitise seafarers and oil rigs along the eastern coast.

"Indian Coast Guard units have already shepherded around 985 fishing boats from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry to the nearest harbours," the release added.

The Coast Guard reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring no loss of life at sea, in line with its motto, 'Vayaam Rakshama' (We Protect).

With the northeast monsoon remaining active, the India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh in the coming days, as the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by the morning of October 27. PTI VIJ SSK