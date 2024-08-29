Coast Guard helicopter rescues two fishermen off Ratnagiri coast

Mumbai, Aug 29 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard on Thursday rescued two Karnataka-based fishermen off Maharashtra's Ratnagiri coast by launching an aerial operation after their boat started sinking, officials said.

A Coast Guard chopper successfully winched them on board amid extremely rough weather conditions, said a release A distress message was received at 4.23 pm from the fishing boat 'Mauli' that it was sinking around 12.7 nautical miles from Ratnagiri after developing a hole, following which the local ICG station launched the rescue operation, the Coast Guard release said.

The Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre (MRCC) also alerted vessels passing through the area about the boat and requested them to keep a lookout and render assistance.

Within an hour, the indigenous ALH (Advanced Light Helicopter) Mk-1 chopper was launched.

The crew spotted the two fishermen shouting desperately for help from their boat which was struggling against strong currents, and they were winched safely aboard the helicopter with precise maneuvering amidst challenging weather conditions, the release said.

The fishermen, hailing from Malpe in Karnataka, were transported to the Air Station where they received immediate medical care, the Coast Guard added.

The crew, however, could do little to save the fishing boat due to the rough weather. The boat is suspected to have sunk, the Coast Guard said. PTI PR KRK