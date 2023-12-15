Coast Guard IG Bhisham Sharma visits Goa headquarters

Panaji, Dec 15 (PTI) Inspector General Bhisham Sharma, Commander Coast Guard Region West, is on a two-day visit to the Coast Guard District Headquarters no11 in Goa, an official release said here.

Advertisment

Sharma arrived in the state on his maiden official visit since taking over as IG on Thursday, the release said.

Various operations and activities being carried out by the Coast Guard at Goa were discussed during the visit, it said.

"The discussions centered around improving the operational readiness of the Coast Guard and enhancing its capabilities to respond to any emergencies and security threats in the Arabian Ocean Region," the release added. PTI RPS KRK