Coast Guard on high alert after cyclone forecast, mobilise assets to respond to any contingency

Kolkata, Oct 22 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Tuesday said it was on high alert and had mobilised its vessels and aircraft to respond swiftly to any contingency owing to a cyclonic storm that was likely to form over the Bay of Bengal.

A depression over the east-central Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and cross Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island in the early hours of October 25 with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph, according to the IMD.

"The ICG has mobilised its vessels and aircraft, positioning them strategically to respond swiftly to any emergency situations," a statement said.

It said the ICG is on high alert, with its dedicated personnel and assets ready to provide assistance, rescue and relief.

Coast Guard personnel are working in coordination with the local administration and disaster management authorities in West Bengal and Odisha to ensure a coordinated and effective response, it added.

The ICG deployed helicopters and remote operating stations at Haldia in West Bengal and Paradip in Odisha to broadcast regular weather warnings and safety advisories to fishermen and mariners.

Alerts are being transmitted continuously to all fishing vessels, urging them to return to shore immediately and seek safe shelter, the statement said.

Helicopter sorties are also planned for search and rescue (SAR) missions in case of any distress at sea, it said.

Fishing communities along the coastline have been informed through various channels, including village heads, to prevent them from venturing into the sea until the cyclone passes, the statement said.

The NDRF has deployed nine teams so far across West Bengal to respond to any situation, it said. PTI AMR SOM