Coast Guard organises training programme for fisher folks in Mumbai

Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Tuesday organised a special community hands on training programme for fishermen in Mumbai focused on enhancing the safety of lives at sea.

The training session, organised at Koli Jamat Ground in Versova, covered critical topics such as distress signalling through distress alert transmitter, emergency procedures and safe navigation practices amid challenging maritime conditions, the maritime security agency said.

The programme was organised in run-up to the celebration of the ICG's 50th Raising Day on February 1.

This initiative underscores the Coast Guard's commitment to empowering coastal communities with life-saving skills. Following the event, a comprehensive medical camp was conducted to provide free health check-ups, consultations, and essential medicines to participants, it said.

The event fostered goodwill through a friendly volleyball match between ICG personnel and local fishermen, promoting camaraderie and strengthening interpersonal bonds, said the maritime security agency.

Around 250 fishermen and their families attended the programme, creating a vibrant atmosphere of collaboration and mutual respect, it added.

The programme was attended by Rajiv Jain, Inspector General (Coastal Security), and ICG District Commander Deputy Inspector General Sudhakar Patil.

These leaders emphasised the importance of community partnerships in maritime security and disaster preparedness. PTI PR RSY