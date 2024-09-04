Coast Guard pilot Vipin Babu cremated with military honours in Kerala

Alappuzha (Kerala), Sep 4 (PTI) The body of Indian Coast Guard pilot Vipin Babu, who lost his life in a helicopter crash off the Gujarat coast, was cremated at his hometown of Mavelikkara on Wednesday.

The mortal remains of the late pilot arrived at the ICG Air Enclave in Nedumbassery and were later taken to his native place.

Full military honours were accorded to the deceased before cremation, according to defence sources.

As per the report, the Coast Guard helicopter carrying four crew members crashed into the sea nearly 30 nautical miles from the coast due to unknown reasons during a medical emergency rescue mission mid-sea on Tuesday.

Two persons have died while the rescued crew member, Gautam Kumar, is currently admitted to a hospital, it said.

The bodies of Commandant Vipin Babu and diver Karan Singh were recovered on Tuesday night, while a search is still on to trace another pilot, Rakesh Rana, said Coast Guard spokesperson, Amit Uniyal on Wednesday. PTI LGK KH