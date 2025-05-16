Coast Guard rescues 6 as vessel sinks at sea off Mangaluru

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard rescued six crew members of a vessel which sank 60 nautical miles off Mangaluru, officials said Friday.

The ICG also shared photos of its ship Vikram which was on patrol and was diverted for the search and rescue operation.

"@IndiaCoastGuard swiftly responded to a distress alert and rescued six crew members of MSV SALAMATH, which sank 60 Nm off #Mangalore while on passage from #NewMangalore, #Karnataka to #Kadmatt Island, #Lakshadweep," the coast guard said in a post on X.

The ship Vikram, while on patrol, was diverted and executed a rapid and successful rescue operation, "evacuating all survivors, who were given medical aid and brought to New Mangalore Port," the Coast Guard said.

"This highlights #ICG's unwavering commitment to saving lives & securing our seas. #MaritimeSafety," it wrote in its post. PTI KND MPL MPL