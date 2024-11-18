Coast Guard rescues 7 Indian fishermen from Pakistan maritime security agency ship

Ahmedabad, Nov 18 (PTI) The Coast Guard rescued seven Indian fishermen from a Pakistan Maritime Security Agency ship after a mid-sea chase near the maritime boundary line, officials said on Monday.

The Coast Guard received a distress signal from an Indian fishing boat operating near the No-Fishing Zone (NFZ) on Sunday afternoon, prompting it to dispatch a ship on the rescue mission.

"The ICG ship intercepted the PMSA ship and persuaded them to release Indian fishermen. The ICG ship was able to retrieve the seven fishermen safely, who were all found to be in stable medical condition," it said.

The Indian fishing boat "Kal Bhairav", however, was reported to have been damaged and sunk during the incident, the coastal security agency said. PTI PJT PD NSK