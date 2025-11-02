Coast Guard rescues ailing Ukrainian sailor off Kochi Coast

Kochi, Nov 2 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard’s Maritime Rescue Sub-Centre (MRSC) in Kochi on Sunday evacuated a Ukrainian crew member from a tanker vessel following a medical emergency off the Kochi coast, a Defence spokesperson said.

The MRSC received a call at 1.42 am from the master of the Malta-flagged vessel MT Minerva Vera requesting medical evacuation for crew member Milishchuk Roman, 58, the spokesperson said.

According to him, the patient had been suffering from acute periumbilical pain while the vessel was about 100 nautical miles off Kochi and en route to Fujairah (UAE).

MRSC coordinated the medical evacuation of the crew, and the patient was brought ashore by Tug Ocean Elite of Kochi Port, with an Indian Coast Guard medical assistant onboard, the spokesperson said.

The patient’s condition was assessed by the Coast Guard’s medical assistant, who administered first aid and an injection before the evacuation.

Upon arrival at Kochi Port at 1.10 pm, Roman was shifted to Lourdes Hospital by ambulance for further medical treatment, the spokesperson added.

The Indian Coast Guard remains committed to assisting mariners in distress, he said.