Coast guard rescues critically injured Iranian fisherman mid-sea

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) A critically injured Iranian fisherman has been evacuated mid-sea from a 'dhow' nearly 1,500 kilometres west off the Kochi coast, the Indian Coast Guard said on Tuesday.

In a post on X, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) also shared photographs of the rescue operation.

"In a swift and coordinated rescue operation, (ICG) undertook long range mid sea (medical evacuation) of a critically injured Iranian fisherman from the dhow Al-Owais, approximately 1,500 km west of Kochi," it said.

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Iran's Chabahar alerted the MRCC in Mumbai regarding "an explosion-related injury to the master, Mr Allah Baksh," it added.

ICG Ship Sachet and Marshall Islands-flagged tanker MT STI Grace were diverted for assistance, officials said.

"The patient was evacuated, stabilised and transferred mid-sea to ICGS Sachet. The injured crew is under medical supervisions onboard ICGS Sachet enroute to Goa for further medical management," the ICG added.