Coast Guard saves seriously injured fisherman off Kakinada coast

Chennai, Aug 7 (PTI) The Coast Guard, in a joint operation with the Marine Police and the fisheries and health departments of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, has rescued a fisherman who sustained 30 per cent burn injuries in an accident on the Bay of Bengal off the coast of Kakinada.

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre based in Chennai received information about some fishermen onboard a fishing boat having been injured late on Tuesday night (August 6).

Immediately, Coast Guard ship 'Samudra Paheredar' was sent to the location. One of the fishermen had sustained 'second-degree burns of up to 30 per cent' and the remaining crew suffered minor injuries, an official release said on Wednesday. It was not clear what caused the injuries.

The heavily injured fisherman was transferred to Coast Guard ship 'C-430' off Kakinada on August 7 and in a joint effort with the local fisheries and health departments and the Marine Police, he was admitted to the district general hospital in Kakinada. PTI VIJ ANE