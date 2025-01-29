Coast Guard seizes 53 kg ganja worth Rs 60 lakh

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard on Wednesday said it seized over 53 kg of ganja worth Rs 60 lakh in an operation near the India-Sri Lankan international maritime boundary line (IMBL).

The operation was carried out this morning.

During an extensive search, an air-cushion vehicle or ACV spotted few packages in the First Island near the IMBL, the Coast Guard said.

Twelve packets were found abandoned on the island.

"The packets have been identified as Ganja and weighing around 53.62 kgs, worth Rs 60 lakhs," it said in a statement.

"The contraband is being handed over to the Customs department for further course of action," it added. PTI MPB ZMN