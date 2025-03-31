Coast Guard seizes Rs 80 lakh worth sea cucumbers in TN

Chennai, Mar 31 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard on Monday seized an "illegal consignment" of sea cucumbers worth Rs 80 Lakh near Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu.

According to an official release here, the Coast Guard action was based on intelligence input about the likely transshipment of contraband off the South Uchipuli seashore near Rameswaram.

"The Indian Coast Guard's nearby unit at Mandapam swiftly launched an anti-smuggling operation. The intelligence team of the ICGS Mandapam promptly diverted the Air Cushion Vehicle (ACV) H-197 to conduct extensive surveillance in the area." "During the operation, it sighted and recovered five drums containing sea cucumbers, weighing approximately 200 kg (wet weight). The estimated market value of the seized consignment is approximately Rs 80 lakh," the release said.

This successful interception underscores the Coast Guard's unwavering commitment to anti-smuggling, anti-poaching and preserving marine biodiversity, the release said, adding that the force remains vigilant and proactive in safeguarding marine ecology and protecting illegal exploitation. PTI SA SSK SA SSK ADB