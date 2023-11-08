Coast Guard ship ICGS Sangram decommissioned after 26 years of service

Panaji, Nov 8 (PTI) ICGS Sangram, one of the oldest Advanced Offshore Patrol Vessels (AOPVs) of the Indian Coast Guard was decommissioned on Wednesday after 26 years of service.

The ship commanded by DIG Vijay Singh was decommissioned at a sunset ceremony held at Mole Berth, Mormugao Port Authority, Goa.

Inspector General AK Harbola, Commander Coast Guard Region (NW), who had helmed the ship from 2013 to 2014, was the chief guest for the ceremony, a defence release said.

A memorabilia showcasing the ship's timeline and various achievements over the years was also displayed during the ceremony.

ICGS Sangram was commissioned on March 29, 1997, at Goa by Admiral Vishnu Bhagwat, then Chief of Naval Staff, and was based at Mumbai under the operational command of the Commander Coast Guard Region (West). It participated in numerous operations including anti-poaching, search and rescue and medical evacuation.

The 101-meters long, 1888-ton ship sailed for more than 3000 days covering all maritime zones of India, the release said.

During the ceremony, a Guard of Honour was paraded and the Coast Guard Ensign was hauled down from the ship for the last time.