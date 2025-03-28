Coast Guard trainee officer dies during routine training exercise

Kochi, Mar 28 (PTI) A 24-year-old Coast Guard trainee officer collapsed during a routine training exercise at the Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala, Kannur district.

An inquiry has been convened by the Indian Navy to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident, a Defence statement said on Friday.

Despite the best efforts of medical personnel at the naval hospital within the academy, Assistant Commandant Rabijith R could not be revived, the statement added.

A native of Mahe, Puducherry, Rabijith was fondly remembered as a dedicated trainee, the statement said.

"Necessary assistance is being extended to his family by the Indian Naval Academy," it added.

The statement further mentioned that Rabijith had commenced his training at the Indian Naval Academy in December 2024 as part of the 41st Naval Orientation Course (Regular) for the Coast Guard.

"He had shown great promise and commitment in service to the nation. The Indian Navy is providing all necessary assistance to the bereaved family during this difficult time," it said.