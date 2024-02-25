Coast Guard undertakes medical evacuation of Turkish citizen from LPG tanker off Vizhinjam coast

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 25 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard on Sunday undertook a medical evacuation of a Turkish citizen from a foreign LPG tanker vessel off the Vizhinjam coast.

Advertisment

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship C-441 evacuated Turkish citizen Saliah Gulsen from LPG tanker MV ST Oslo, after receiving information that he had broken his right arm, necessitating urgent medical attention.

"ICGS Vizhinjam Operations Room received an email from the vessel through M/s PAX Shipping, Kollam regarding a medical emergency onboard while passage from Singapore to Sharjah today at about 10:00 hrs," a defence spokesperson said.

"The crew onboard C-441 provided the required medical attention to the individual in need and facilitated a swift transfer from the distressed vessel to ensure prompt medical care," a defence press release said. PTI RRT ANE