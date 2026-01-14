Coast Guards of India, Japan discuss ways to enhance maritime cooperation

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) The Coast Guards of India and Japan held a key meeting here on Wednesday as the two sides discussed enhancing collaboration in areas such as maritime search and rescue, and maritime law enforcement, officials said.

The 22nd high-level meeting between the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the Japan Coast Guard (JCG) reaffirmed the strong and enduring maritime partnership between both nations, they said.

The meeting was co-chaired by Paramesh Sivamani, Director General, Indian Coast Guard, and Admiral Yoshio Saguchi, Commandant, Japan Coast Guard, who is on an official visit to India from January 13-17, leading a nine-member delegation, the defence ministry said.

Discussions focused on enhancing collaboration in key areas such as maritime search and rescue, marine pollution response, maritime law enforcement, and capacity building, it said in a statement.

Both sides emphasised the importance of sharing best practices, enhancing interoperability and sustaining structured engagements under the existing memorandum of cooperation between the two Coast Guards.

Also, a Japan Coast Guard National Strike Team (NST) is visiting Mumbai and will conduct a joint exercise with the ICG pollution response team, focusing on hazardous and noxious substances spill response, the ministry said.

The exercise is aimed at enhancing preparedness, operational coordination, and mutual understanding in responding to complex marine pollution incidents, it said.

The meeting provided an opportunity for both sides to review the existing framework of bilateral cooperation for further strengthening operational engagement.

The discussion also covered cooperation in emerging and future-oriented areas, including the use of technology, information sharing mechanisms, training initiatives, and personnel exchanges.

Both delegations expressed satisfaction over the steady progress achieved since the previous high-level meeting and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining regular engagements at multiple levels, the ministry said.

India's current Presidency of the Coast Guard Global Summit (CGGS) and its upcoming hosting of the 5th CGGS, along with the International Coast Guard Fleet Review (ICGFR), also featured prominently in the discussions.

In this context, both sides explored avenues for enhanced engagement and cooperation in multilateral maritime forums, the officials said.

As part of the visit programme, the JCG delegation will visit Mumbai from January 16-17, where they are scheduled to undertake an industrial visit to Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and participate in professional interactions aimed at strengthening maritime industrial and operational linkages. PTI KND RHL