Coastal hartal against offshore mining affects fishing activities in Kerala

Kochi, Feb 27 (PTI) The coastal hartal organised by fishermen unions under the Kerala Fisheries Coordination Committee to protest the central government's decision to permit offshore mining along the state's coast, began at midnight on Wednesday, union leaders said.

Fishermen are boycotting fishing activities as part of the protest, leading to disruptions at fishing ports, fish landing centres, and fish markets across the coastal stretch from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram.

The hartal will continue until Thursday midnight, they added.

The Kerala Fisheries Coordination Committee includes various trade unions from the fisheries sector and has the support of major political parties, including the ruling CPI(M) and the opposition Congress.

According to committee leaders, the Centre has decided to auction sand blocks for offshore mining in five sectors—Kollam South, Kollam North, Alappuzha, Ponnani, and Chavakkad.

An agitation declaration conference was held in Kollam on February 17 as part of the protest and a Parliament march is scheduled for March 12, the leaders said.