Coastal Road will be extended to Virar: Fadnavis

Palghar, Nov 12 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the under-construction Coastal Road from Nariman Point in Mumbai will be extended up to Virar in Palghar district, which is part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Once completed, the travel time from Nariman Point to Virar will be reduced to just 35 to 40 minutes, he said.

"The Japanese government will give Rs 54,000 crore for the extension of the Coastal Road to Virar," Fadnavis added.

He said the tender for the Versova to Madh link has already been floated.

"The work for Madh to Uttan link is starting now," he added.

The Coastal Road is an 8-lane, 29.2-km long separated expressway along Mumbai's western coastline connecting Marine Lines in the south to Kandivali in the north. Its first phase, inaugurated on March 11, 2024, is a 10.58 km section from the Princess Street flyover to the Worli end of the Bandra–Worli Sea Link. PTI COR NSK