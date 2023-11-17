Coastal security exercise Sagar Kavach concludes

Kochi, Nov 17 (PTI) A two-day Coastal security exercise, Sagar Kavach for Kerala and the Union Territory of Mahe was conducted on November 16 and 17 by the Indian Coast Guard District Headquarters here.

The exercise was aimed at evaluating the threat emanating from sea and to validate the effectiveness of coastal security measures along the coast of Kerala and Union Territory of Mahe, the Coast Guard said on Friday.

"It was conducted in coordination with coastal security stakeholders Indian Navy, Coastal Police, State Police, Customs, CISF, Fisheries, Minor Ports, Intelligence agencies, Cochin Port Authority and members of fishing and coastal communities," the ICG said in a release.

It said as part of the exercise, real-time threat and contingencies were simulated to assess the preparedness level of the coastal security agencies.

Enhanced security measures were instituted and the entire coastline was kept under strict surveillance and monitoring, ICG said, adding the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard aircraft based at Kochi undertook extensive surveillance of the coasts.