Advertisment
National

Coastal Shipping Bill introduced in Lok Sabha following a voice vote amid din

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings in the House during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 2, 2024.

New Delhi: A Bill that seeks to promote coastal trade and encourage the participation of Indian-flagged vessels owned and operated by Indian citizens for national security and commercial needs was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Advertisment

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal introduced the Bill amid noisy protests by opposition members over the recent violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal and the Adani issue.

Sandhya Ray, who was chairing the proceedings, asked Congress members Manish Tewari and Gaurav Gogoi to speak but they refused, saying that the House was not in order.

Opposition members are allowed to speak on Bills if they wish to oppose it at the introduction stage itself.

Advertisment

The Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024, was later introduced following a voice vote amid the din.

The Bill is among the five new measures planned for introduction by the government in the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.

Winter Session of Parliament parliament winter session Lok Sabha Coastal Areas Shipping Winter Session coastal economy shipping industry
Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe