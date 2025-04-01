Coastal Shipping Bill will unlock India's vast maritime potential: Sarbananda Sonowal

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) The Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024, will unlock India's maritime potential and provide a sustainable alternative to road and rail transport, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Tuesday.

Moving the bill for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha, Sonowal, who holds the ports, shipping and waterways portfolio, said with the logistics sector seeking low-cost, reliable and sustainable alternatives, the legislation will provide a much-needed push to the maritime industry through a dedicated legal framework for coastal shipping.

"This bill is a significant reform initiative that can unlock the full potential of India's vast and strategic maritime sector," Sonowal said.

Sonowal also noted that the bill aligns with the National Logistics Policy and promotes coastal shipping as a cost-effective mode of transport that could significantly lower the overall logistics costs.

"Coastal shipping is also a sustainable mode of transport, with much lower emissions compared to rail and road networks. Increasing its share in India's transport mix will reduce pollution caused by logistics operations," he added.

Sonowal also pointed out that the current regulations and licensing do not provide a forward-looking framework in line with the global best practices.

Opposition MPs, however, raised concerns about the bill's impact on fishermen and the role of states in coastal shipping governance.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore accused the government of overlooking the struggles of fishermen, particularly in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

"Fishermen's fight is India's fight. In Tamil Nadu, 843 fishermen have been killed or imprisoned by Sri Lanka over the years. In Gujarat, Pakistan is a looming threat, Odisha faces cyclones, and in Andhra Pradesh, pollution has affected over 70,000 households," Tagore said while initiating a debate on the bill.

He demanded the inclusion of weather alerts, life vests for every fisherman, and certification for their boats under the proposed law, while also calling for the removal of the 30 per cent tax on coastal shipping.

BJP MP Arun Govil backed the bill, stating that it would reduce bureaucratic hurdles and enhance the global standing of the Indian shipping companies.

"Red tapism will decrease, and the global stature of Indian shipping companies will increase. I fully support this bill," Govil said.

Samajwadi Party MP Naresh Chandra Uttam Patel expressed concerns over the "concentration of power" in the hands of the Central government.

"This bill speaks of good intentions but has several shortcomings which overlook the interests of our states. Granting licensing and regulatory powers to the director general of shipping diminishes the role of states," Patel said.

Emphasising the need to balance regulations with investment, Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Roy said, "We must not allow regulations to hamper investment. This bill introduces uniformity and transparency. However, we should mandate that at least 50 per cent of domestic cargo be transported by Indian vessels and create an independent body to oversee shipping matters." Roy also called for a minimum employment quota for Indian seafarers in Indian shipping companies.

DMK MP D M Kathir Anand strongly opposed the bill, arguing that it undermined state autonomy.

"Why should Tamil Nadu beg for what other states are handed? This bill is a sham. The National Coastal and Inland Shipping Strategy Plan is a slap on the face of states' autonomy. Every two years, the Centre will dictate our maritime fate, ignoring Tamil Nadu's specific needs," Anand said.

He also warned that increased shipping activity could lead to oil spills and environmental degradation, affecting the livelihoods of fishermen.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu stressed the importance of protecting Indian shipping interests.

"We must mandate that at least 50 per cent of domestic cargo flows through Indian-flagged vessels. Indian seafarers are doing great work globally, and we need a minimum employment quota to ensure job opportunities for them," Devarayalu said.

Highlighting that nearly 49 per cent of India's coastal fleet is over 20 years old, the TDP MP called for provisions to provide low-cost capital and long-term financing to modernise the shipping sector.

The Coastal Shipping Bill introduced in the Lok Sabha on December 2, 2024, seeks to regulate vessels engaged in trade within the Indian coastal waters.

Under the bill, coastal waters mean territorial waters of India, along with adjoining maritime zones.

Territorial water extends up to 12 nautical miles from the coast (about 22 km). The adjoining maritime zones extend up to 200 nautical miles (about 370 km), according to PRS, a think-tank.