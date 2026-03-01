CoBRA assistant commandant injured in IED blast in Jharkhand

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Mar 1 (PTI) An assistant commandant of CoBRA, a special unit of CRPF, was injured in an IED explosion during an anti-Maoist operation in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Sunday, a senior police officer said.

The incident occurred in Saranda forest when an improvised explosive device (IED), planted by the proscribed CPI (Maoists), went off, he said.

"An assistant commandant suffered injury in the blast and is being airlifted to a hospital in Ranchi," West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police Amit Renu told PTI.

Commando Battalions for Resolute Action (CoBRA) is a special operations unit of the Central Reserve Police Force, proficient in guerrilla tactics and jungle warfare.

Following the incident, the security personnel surrounded the area and launched a massive search operation, he said.