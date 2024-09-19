CoBRA battalion jawan injured in IED explosion in J'khand's Chaibasa

Chaibasa, Sep 19 (PTI) A CoBRA battalion jawan was injured in an IED explosion during a search operation against Maoists in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Thursday, a police officer said.

The incident occurred around 7.30 am in Saranda forest in Jaraikela police station area, he said.

Chaibasa Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashutosh Shekhar told PTI, "A jawan of the CoBRA 209 battalion was injured in an IED explosion on Thursday morning. He is being airlifted to Ranchi for better treatment." An anti-Maoist operation is underway in the area. During the search operation, an IED planted by Maoists targeting the security forces exploded, another police officer said. PTI SAN RG