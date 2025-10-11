CoBRA commando injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur, Oct 11 (PTI) A commando from the Central Reserve Police Force's CoBRA unit was injured after an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday, police said.

The explosion occurred when a team of the 206th battalion of CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action — an elite unit of the CRPF) was out on an area domination operation from its Pujari Kanker camp under the Usoor police station area, an official said.

While the patrolling team was cordoning off the forest, a jawan inadvertently came in contact with an IED, triggering the blast that caused him minor injuries, he said.

The injured commando was shifted to a medical centre, and his condition is said to be out of danger, the official said.

Maoists often plant IEDs along roads and dirt tracks in forests to target security personnel patrolling in the interior pockets of the Bastar region, comprising seven districts, including Bijapur. Civilians have fallen prey to such traps laid by ultras in the past.

On Thursday, a boy sustained injuries in a similar blast in the Gangaloor area of the district. PTI COR TKP ARU