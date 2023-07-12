CoBRA deputy commandant injured in Jharkhand encounter

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Jul 12 (PTI) A deputy commandant of CoBRA battalion sustained injuries during an encounter with the outlawed CPI(Maoist) in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district on Wednesday, police said.

The deputy commandant sustained injuries when security forces including 209 CoBRA Battalion personnel and district armed police force were on a combing operation in Naxal-hit areas, officials said.

Deputy commandant Deepak Kumar was injured in an encounter with the Maoists at Rela Taral Pahad under Goilkera police station, DIG (Kolhan) Ajay Linda told PTI.

His condition is stable and is being airlifted to a hospital in Ranchi, the DIG added.

On Tuesday, the security personnel had recovered a 5kg IED from Rela Paral under the same police station area. PTI BS MNB