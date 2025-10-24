Cobra, python rescued from village, released in Bhitarkanika National Park

Kendrapara, Oct 24 (PTI) Forest officials in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Friday rescued two poisonous snakes that had strayed into houses in villages located within the Bhitarkanika National Park.

While a five-foot-long monocled cobra was rescued from the backyard of a house in Khamarasahi village, a nine-foot-long python was rescued at Righagada village by forest personnel, said a forest official.

After locals spotted the poisonous snakes, they informed the forest officials and did not cause any harm to the reptiles. After being rescued, both the monocled cobra and python were released into the mangrove forest, the safe habitat of the snakes, he said.

Both snakes are highly poisonous species. Unless provoked, these species never attack humans. On occasions, however, they attack humans in self-defence, said forest officials.

The mangrove ecosystem of Bhitarkanika National Park is home to over 3,000 snakes, including cobra and python species.

Because of the timely and active cooperation from people, the department could manage to rescue nearly a dozen pythons and cobras that had strayed into village areas over the last eight months. PTI COR AAM AAM RG