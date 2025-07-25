Cocaine at doorstep: 5 foreigners in plaid 'uniform' delivered drugs in Delhi, held

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) A transnational syndicate relied on a hybrid system of encrypted digital communication and logistics for doorstep delivery of cocaine in Delhi for several months till it ran out of luck.

The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has busted this international cocaine trafficking and smuggling racket by arresting five foreign nationals and recovering narcotics worth over Rs 100 crore, officials said on Friday.

Sharing the syndicate's modus operandi, the officials said that operating with the efficiency of a tech startup and the secrecy of an espionage outfit, the syndicate was masterminded by a Nigeria-based man identified as Callistus alias Kallis.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Mangesh Kashyap said, "They relied on a hybrid system combining encrypted digital communication, food delivery-like logistics, layered personnel structures, and hawala-style financial operations.” The syndicate imported pure cocaine into India, processed it locally, and routed the adulterated variant through a multi-tiered network that ensured both profitability and minimal traceability, he said.

Sharing the step-by-step operation of the group, Kashyap said that the first stage of the network involved bringing Colombian cocaine into the country using low-profile carriers, especially Indian women.

Exploiting gender-based profiling loopholes, the syndicate had the women conceal high-grade cocaine in their baggage, with minimal chance of customs detection, he said.

"Once in India, the cocaine reached Kameni Philipp, a Cameroonian national and the syndicate’s India operations head, also the nephew of kingpin Kallis,” the Additional DCP said.

Philipp handled the initial adulteration process, mixing the pure cocaine with chemical and neutral agents at a ratio of 1:4, effectively expanding 1 kg into 5 kg of street-grade product, he said, adding that these additives not only increased volume but also enhanced potency, creating greater dependence among users.

The members used multiple levels of distribution network and followed hierarchical operations, he added.

At “Level A” operatives like Godwin John alias Adore received bulk consignments from Philipp. They managed safehouses and coordinated logistics, while at “Level B” supervisors like Ibe alias Victor stored the narcotics, handled city-wise redistribution and maintained customer databases, the officer said.

At “Level C” ground-level distributors such as Kelechi alias Victor and Koulaie Philippe alias Tall Guy carried out street-level deliveries, he added.

Each level operated in silos, minimizing risk exposure and ensuring that lower operatives had no knowledge of higher-tier handlers.

The police said that the accused were using tech-driven communication and customer interface, the officer said.

"The entire syndicate was managed via Nigerian messaging numbers that operated like call centers. Customers placed orders on encrypted channels, and handlers in Nigeria routed delivery instructions to Indian foot soldiers based on the customer's live location. Voice calls, texts, and even location pings were used to coordinate deliveries with exacting precision," said the Additional DCP.

The accused were using an application-like delivery model. Drawing inspiration from food delivery platforms, the syndicate also maintained a timed delivery protocol, he said.

"Delivery agents followed specific dress codes -- checked shirts and black helmets -- and received both product and payment instructions via social media calls. After delivering, they would deposit cash at predesignated locations without ever seeing the next handler in line," he said, adding that drug proceeds were not banked but laundered through informal networks.

The police said that using a system resembling hawala, Indians in Nigeria paid syndicate members in Naira for relatives back home. The equivalent amount was then delivered in Indian Rupees to the designated contact, deducting a 3 to 5 per cent commission. The syndicate is suspected to have laundered over 85 crore Naira through this route in just the past six months.

Besides domestic circulation, the syndicate exported the MDMA drug to countries like Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Japan, and the UK. Using fake identities and international courier services, the drugs were disguised among legitimate goods such as apparel or shoes, the officials said.

Sharing the profile of the accused, the police said that Kameni Philipp (44) is a Cameroonian national who earlier resided in Tamil Nadu. He re-entered India in March 2025 on a medical visa, this time under a Cameroonian passport forged through familial connections.

Operating from Chhatarpur, Philipp adulterated cocaine and managed bulk-level deliveries. His two bricks of pure cocaine could yield nearly 9 kg of adulterated substance, valued at over Rs 90 crore internationally, they said.

Another accused, Ivorian national Koulaie Philippe, a delivery agent, stayed in the country illegally after his visa expired. Using a forged Nigerian passport, he handled deliveries across South Delhi's nightlife and party zones, they said.

Koulaie Philippe wore coded attire to identify himself to customers and was explicitly instructed to avoid direct customer interaction, the police said.

The orders were received from Nigerian handlers and relayed via dedicated phones. Godwin John alias Adore (53), a Nigerian national, once the primary handler for Indian operations, used a front kitchen business in Chattarpur to store drugs, they said.

Adore maintained coordination with Nigerian headquarters and handled large cash deposits, which were either converted to Naira or directly deposited into Nigerian accounts using net banking, they said.

Kelechi Chikwe alias Victor, a Nigerian national, arriving under the pretext of being a medical assistant, served as a delivery boy in Vasant Kunj. His passport was confiscated by handlers to ensure obedience, they said.

He remained on call during deliveries and handed over cash to anonymous collectors, with operations monitored remotely from Nigeria.

Meanwhile, another accused, Ibe Chinedu Austin, a Nigerian national, in India since 2011 used multiple forged IDs to evade detection. After Kelechi's arrest, he assumed control of operations, coordinated fresh deliveries, removed incriminating evidence from arrested associates' houses and managed local client relationships, they said.

His records showed consistent drug sales in Vasant Kunj alone exceeding Rs 1 crore monthly, the police said.

While five key foreign nationals have been arrested, the Delhi Police believes several more operatives, especially those handling finances and logistics are still at large and will be arrested soon. PTI BM NB NB