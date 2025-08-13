Cocaine, ecstasy worth Rs 1.46 crore seized in Mumbai, drug peddler held

Mumbai, Aug 13 (PTI) Police have arrested a drug peddler in Mumbai, and recovered from him cocaine and MDMA/ecstasy drugs collectively worth Rs 1.46 crore, officials said on Wednesday.

The Kandivali unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) took the action on Tuesday following a tip-off, they said.

A trap was laid near St Joseph School in Juhu. When the accused, a 30-year-old man, came to the spot, he was searched, during which 143 grams of cocaine and 13 grams of ecstasy were recovered from him, an official said.

During his interrogation, the man admitted that he had come to sell the synthetic drugs in the Juhu-Andheri area, he said, adding that he was also involved in smuggling of drugs.

He was arrested and a case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against him, he said. PTI DC NP